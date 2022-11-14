Dundalk memorial commemorates WW1 dead

The Michael McNeela Branch, Dundalk O.N.E. Colour Party on parade at the wreath laying ceremony at The World War 1 Memorial, The Crescent, Dundalk. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Members of The Michael McNeela Branch, Dundalk O.N.E. at the wreath laying ceremony at The World War 1 Memorial, The Crescent, Dundalk. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Garda Superintendent, Charlie Armstrong at the wreath laying ceremony at The World War 1 Memorial, The Crescent, Dundalk. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Ct. Col. Frank Colclough at the wreath laying ceremony at The World War 1 Memorial, The Crescent, Dundalk. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Frank Larrigan, Michael McNeela Branch, Dundalk O.N.E. at the wreath laying ceremony at The World War 1 Memorial, The Crescent, Dundalk. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

The first ever wreath laying ceremony at the new Dundalk World War I memorial was held last weekend.

Members of both An Garda Siochana and the Defence Forces were in attendance to lay wreaths as a mark of respect for those who lost their lives during the first world war.

Also commemorating the war dead war were members of the Michael McNeela Branch, Dundalk O.N.E.

The long awaited memorial at The Crescent was finally unveiled last month after an initial copyright controversy. It features the poignant Francis Ledwidge poem ‘A Soldier’s Grave’.

Slane-born Ledwidge became Ireland’s war poet after he signed up to fight in the First World War. He was killed in action on July 31st 1917 at Ypres.

Speaking at the launch of the memorial just a few weeks ago, Louth County Council Chie Executive Joan Martin highlighted the importance of the EU Peace programmes and their role in building a more integrated, peaceful society.

It is envisaged that this memorial will act as a cross community and cross-border shared space, permanently commemorating the link between Dundalk and Armagh City which was the historic home of the Fusiliers.

The project has been supported by the European Union’s PEACE IV Programme, managed by the Special European Programmes Body (SEUPB) and supported locally by Louth County Council and Louth Local Community Development Committee (LCDC).

Match-funding has been provided by The Executive Office in Northern Ireland and the Department for Rural and Community Development in Ireland.