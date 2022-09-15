Dundalk getting ready to Celebrate Culture Night 2022

Culture Night on Friday September 23rd will be celebrated with a host of free events in venues across the county.

“Louth County Council is delighted to have a jam-packed programme of events planned for Friday September 23rd,” says Moya Hodgers, Arts officer with Louth County Council. “We would encourage all to come along and with the wide variety of free arts and culture events being showcased the night – there is something for everyone!”

Events taking place in Dundalk include, Lego Building workshops and a recital by soprano Sarah McCourt in the County Museum, Chinese Lantern making in An Táin Arts Centre, talks from family members of the escapees of Dundalk Gaol in 1922 and storytelling with Niall de Búrca in Dundalk Library,

An Tain Arts Centre has a full programme of events including a chance to see Lijuan McQuillan’s exhibition ‘A Point in the Circle’ created during her summer residency, story-telling for children with Ditch Witch Tara Tina, face painting , an Open Mic Night hosted by GROW Music, and Slow Sessions with Brendan McCreanor.

Tickets for events in An Tain can be booked at the Box Office at An Táin Arts Centre, Crowe Street, Dundalk, phone 042 9332332 or order online at www.antain.ie

The Bo Artists Studios off Chapel Street will also be inviting members of the public into to view their workspace. The studios were set up by ceramicists Etaoin O’ Reilly and Olivia Hill, mixed Media Artist, David Callan and fashion designer and printmaker Blathnaid McClean.

The rich musical tradition of the Oriel region will be celebrated in Ár nOidhreacht Oirialla in St Nicholas Church, the Green Church. The evening will focus in particular on the early twentieth century Irish-language collections of Crossmaglen song collector John Hannon.

Dundalk Outcomers is hosting an eventing of music and spoken word from the LGBTQ+ community.

A fusion of European, Irish, African traditional and classical music both instrumental and vocal, will delight audiences in the Carlingford Heritage Centre. Presented by Culture Connect CLG with Opera Unleashed with the support of Local Live Performance Scheme in Louth

African Culture will be celebrated in Dundalk Youth Centre while events at the Creative Spark Downtown Hub include a SEEK mural walking tour and buffet, screen printing and laser cutting and workshops for teachers.

For further details and booking, see www.culturenight.ie