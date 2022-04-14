Dundalk Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision on Sunday, 27th March 2022 at Martin’s Cross on the R215 in Rossmakay, Dundalk, Co.Louth.

The collision, which involved a car and a male pedestrian occurred at approximately 9.50pm. The pedestrian, aged in his 40s, was later taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda where he currently remains in a serious condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling on the R215 in Rossmakay between 9.45pm and 10pm and who has camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Dundalk Garda Station at 042 398 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.