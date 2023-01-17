Dundalk FC stalwart Joe Martin was a legend on the football pitch and stage

Joe Martin who has died at the age of 91 was the 4th highest scorer in the history of Dndalk FC, helping them to a FAI Cup medal in 1952.

But more than that, Joe who was born and lived all his life in Dundalk, was an engaging personality, who acted as MC at a host of charity events in the town and became a very popular presenter on local radio, hosting music of his own choice that he dillightly selected to match the profile of his audience.

It was however as a bustling centre-forward with a deceptively long stride that fooled defenders, that Joe will be remembered by the dwlinging number of supporters who saw him play.

He developed his footballing skills in minor and junior grades, most notably with St. Joseph’s (The Joe’s) under the legendary Joe McEntee, graduating through the minor ranks with Dundalk to sign as a professional in 1949 at the age of 18.

It was a dream come through for Joe to sign as a professional with his home town club, and he didn’t have to wait long to make that dream become a reality when he helped the club to their third FAI Cup win in 1952.

In the game, against Cork City in Dalymount Park, Joe earned Dundalk a replay, scoring in the 87th minute in a 1-1 draw, and in the replay before a 20,000 crowd the following Wednesday, Dundalk, according to reports were the more ‘sprightly” team, for the Cork players who stayed in Dublin after the drawn game, only returned home on Monday and took all of Tuesday to “cure themselves”.

In the replay, Dundalk won 3-0, but perhaps the most memorable game in which Joe played and one of the most talked about games in the club’s history was the semi-final that year, against Waterford.

The first game of that semi-final was played at Milltown when Dundalk came back from 3-1 down to force extra time, but with no floodlights available at that time, the owners of cars parked in the ground were asked to turn on their lights to help illuminate the gloom.

In extra time Joe gave Dundalk a 5-4 lead, and another Dundalk born player Joe Ralph added a sixth for an historic win with the noted Irish Independent writer K.J. Kenealy later selecting the game as the most memorable one he had witnessed for he wrote “I did not visit my doctor during 1952, but I did have my heart tested, for I was at Milltown on the evening of April 2nd. I left the ground convinced that I had witnessed one of the most gripping games ever played”.

Joe went on to play for his beloved Dundalk over eight seasons scoring 109 goals, 58 in the League and 8 in the FAI Cup.

He went on to play for Portadown, joining the club in 1956, and also played with Bangor in the Irish League.

Joe started work as a messenger in the post office in Clanbrassil Street and then went to work in Halliday’s Shoe factory while playing as a semi-professional. Later he worked as a bookies clerk in the greyhound track.

Whether as a footballer, singer, raconteur, M.C., telling jokes and anecdotes, Joe had a natural flair for making people laugh, coupled with a profound compassion for the lonely and the sick, bringing comfort and reassurance to many.

Over 40 years he entertained many, and was rightly recognised with many awards during his life, including being inducted into the ‘Hall of Fame’ by Dundalk in 2010, receiving the Lions Club international award in 1998, and was chosen as one of the “People of the Year” in 1996.

Joe lost his beloved wife, Mona many years ago and continued to live in the house in which they set up home in Dublin Street until his death. He is survived by his son, Anton and daughters, Mary and Carol, brothers, Terry and Tony, and sister, Sr. Antoninus.

After reposing at McGeoughs Funeral Home to-day (Wednesday) Joe’s Requiem Mass will be held on Thursday morning in St. Patrick’s Cathedral at 11.00 a.m.