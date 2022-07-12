Dundalk awash with colour as top street artists take part in SEEK Urban Arts Festival

Iarlaith and Nevan Finegan at the Children's art workshop at Market Square during the Dundalk Seek Urban Arts Festival. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Artist, Sam Bates (Smug One) working on his mural on Patrick Street during the Dundalk Seek Urban Arts Festival 2022. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Karen and Sophie Cumiskey at the Children's art workshop at Market Square during the Dundalk Seek Urban Arts Festival. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Karen and Sophie Cumiskey at the Children's art workshop at Market Square during the Dundalk Seek Urban Arts Festival. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Artist, Michael Stafford with a group at the Children's art workshop at Market Square during the Dundalk Seek Urban Arts Festival. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Dundalk is awash with colour thanks to the 2022 SEEK Urban Arts Festival. Top street artists from around the world are creating vibrant new murals that proudly tell the town’s history.

Two impressive new murals have already been completed and artists are busy working on others this week, which will bring to nineteen the number of outstanding pieces of street art that has been commissioned by the festival since its inauguration in 2019.

Town Centre Commercial Manager Martin McElligott, the driving force behind the festival, is delighted with the response to this year’s festival, which once again has seen a huge amount of public engagement.

"We’ve got two murals completed – Milu Correch’s mural of The Irish Girl down at Quay street and the one of Henry Tempest by Mariana Stantos on Francis Street, as well ONER’s piece for EPSO on the side of the Coffee and Creme coffee shop at the Long Walk.”

Australian artist SMUG ONE started work on Saturday on a new mural of Cuchullainn at the junction of Church Street and Patrick Street. It replaces another mural of the legendary warrior created by Dublin artist James Early for the inaugural SEEK Festival, with Martin explaining that this is the nature of street art festivals, with murals being replaced over the years as their condition deteriorates.

Meath sign-writer Cormac Dillon is also starting work on a mural on the gable of the old P J Carrolls Factory in Church Street, which will recall the cigarette company’s famous ‘Sweet Afton’ brand as well as paying homage to the Scottish poet Robbie Burns, whose sister Agnes is buried in the graveyard of St Nicholas Parish Church (the Green Church).

The couple behind Ciclope have been tasked with painting a white poppy discovered by Dundalk botanist Thomas Coulter on the high gable of Guiney’s store in Clanbrassil Street.

"The French artist Licea starts work on the LGBTQ+ mural at Carroll Village on Saturday to coincide with the Dundalk Pride Family Day at the Square,” said Martin.

Once again, the walking tours for the murals have proven very popular and these will continue for the duration of the festival. The walks take place every day, meeting at the St Brigid mural in Church Street at 11.30am. The tours are free and can be booked via Eventbrite.

This year’s Fringe programme was a huge success, with a great turnout for the children’s workshops with artist Michael Stafford at the Market Square and for the inaugural SEEK Summer School, providing masterclasses with for young people interested in exploring creative careers.

The Louth Craftmark Summer Fair in the St Nicholas Quarter on Saturday attracted a large crowd and the artists of Bridge Street Studios opened their doors for their HIDE exhibition.

Joe Rooney of Fr Ted fame led the Louth Culture Quest tour of Dundalk on Sunday, providing an insight into the artworks to be found in the Dundalk zone of this interactive treasure hunt game developed by An Tain Arts Centre.