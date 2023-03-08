Dundalk artist David Keenan goes back to El Paso for new single

David Keenan was just fourteen years old when wrote ‘El Paso’, an ode to his native town of Dundalk, which six years later became a viral hit after a video of him singing it in a taxi was uploaded online by the driver.

Despite the international acclaim which it brought the young musician as it made the airwaves in Texas as well as Ireland, David was reluctant to add it to his repertoire.

"I never recorded El Paso properly after that, rarely played it live because I was slightly scarred by the going viral thing in the sense that I didn't want to be remembered as the kid in the taxi, so I didn't record it or release it until now," he says.

"I've come full circle now, I'm deeply proud of that younger version of me and the kid who wrote the song, I'm constantly getting clips sent to me by people all over the world singing El Paso in clubs and bars, it's become a universal hometown song and I'm ready to sing it and embody it myself again now with gusto".

He is now releasing a studio version of ‘El Paso’ on Monday March 13 and it is i included on his new five track EP ‘Crude Boyo’,, along with four brand new songs, to be released on March 24 via his own Barrack Street Records.

David is also back on the road for his CRUDE TOUR with European and Irish dates, including a gig for the Drogheda Arts Festival on April 29