Droichead Arts Centre hosts festival and exhibition for young Louth artists

Of, by and from young people, photography exhibition, and one day youth arts festival

Kingdom will be part of the Youth Festival.

‘Pride and Picturesque’, a photography exhibition by and from young people in Drogheda, takes place from Saturday April 29th until June 3rd. Photo: Karen Smyth

Three very special events will take place in Drogheda from April 29th , showcasing the talents of young local artists and musicians in Louth.

Droichead Arts Centre, in partnership with Youth Work Ireland Louth Southside CYP and Foróige Cable Project, are delighted to bring you ‘Pride and Picturesque’, a photography exhibition by and from young people in Drogheda, from Saturday April 29th until June 3rd.

Facilitated by photographer Karen Smyth, who worked with over 40 young people this spring to bring the exhibition to life, the photographs cover themes such as identity and pride in your locale and community.

Opening on Saturday April 29th at 3pm by the Mayor, Cllr. Michelle Hall, all are welcome to attend. The exhibition will run until June 3rd and is funded by Creative Ireland, with support from Maher’s Photographic, Drogheda.

Then from April 30th, a mini, one day Youth Arts Festival will take place between 1pm and 8pm.

Droichead Arts Centre in partnership with Boomerang Youth Services and funded by Creative Ireland, Drogheda Youth Arts Festival is a specially curated programme of activities and events designed to inspire, celebrate and entertain - by young people, for young people, with young people.

The project is programmed by a youth arts festival team of five young people who were chosen from an open submission process. The arts festival allows young people to programme and produce a series of events of their choice in the arts centre, and in Basement Sounds/Boomerang Café. Working with a team of mentors from both organisations, the participants were taken through the process from idea to realisation, including programme, project management, production, finance and marketing.

As part of the day, don’t miss the Artist’s Alley features young upcoming artists who will show case and sell their products in Droichead Arts Centre's Gallery and Cafe, from 1pm to 5pm.

Featuring:

Kate Turner works mostly in watercolour and oil pastel, and likes to draw whimsical scenes.

Czac Muli, a 19 year old student studying in NCAD

Miles Wilczak, from Dink Magazine, a 17 year old artist from Co. Monaghan. Miles will be selling magazine, t-shirts and badges

Jake Crone, a self-taught artist from Laytown, who mainly draws digitally but also does fine line drawing work as well, Jake will have prints of my work to sell at the festival.

Gracie Hawkins is an illustrator and painter from Louth. Her debut picture book The Midnight Hound has been sought after by organisations such as the National College of Ireland and As I Am Ireland.

Michael O Connor is a 16 year old artist

Designs By Alex, include stickers, sticker sheets, bookmarks, badges and art prints.

Yun Hua is an 18-year-old artist living in East Meath. Yun mainly likes to draw people or everyday scenery in various mediums, including watercolour and acrylic painting. Yun’s style is traditional and semi realistic, but also includes cartoony characters!

Palomi MacDonald makes handmade jewellery as @peaceandlovepalomi, and has sold over 200 pieces on depop over the last three years. Palomi set the company up as a TY mini company and has continued to sell pieces online into college.

Charlie Crone, a 16 year old TY student who enjoys MMA and fitness alongside creativity. Charlie is currently working in charcoal and ink to produce atmospheric landscapes.

Linda Pistori, a 17 year old Italian student who’s currently spending an exchange year in Ireland to learn the English language. Linda is passionate about fashion and spends free time crocheting and knitting, and will include crochet flowers, different in types and colours, to let the customers build their own unique bouquet.

Another event not to miss is the Music Mix-up at Boomerang Cafe, Fair Street.

Tickets are €5 and booking is essential on www.droichead.com.

Featuring:

Ally Brett, a 16-year-old singer-songwriter and instrumentalist from Co. Louth. Her style incorporates many different genres but she plays mostly acoustic, laid back sets. You can stream her song “58 Minutes” on Spotify and you’ll find her on Instagram @allymbrettmusic

Lemon are a three-piece indie rock band from Meath. Their music is the perfect combination of catchy melodies and energetic rock riffs.

Lauren Heavey Kirk is a 16 year old singer from East Meath with a huge passion for singing and Musical Theatre. Lauren regularly takes parts in local productions such as Elf JR and The Wizard of Oz and cannot wait to perform at this event.

Kingdom are a group specializing in indie rock but with an added hint of more rock.

Hannah Murphy - loves sharing her music because if she go through something bad, at least it gives her a good story to tell. And she has got some good stories.

Broken Fret are a three piece band who will play a mix of originals and covers for their debut gig.