Drogheda’s pubs, clubs and restaurants packed as restrictions are dropped

Kate Mills and Ngrinja Jurrsilke enjoying the end of lockdown restrictions in 79 West Street. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Young and old flocked to the streets, restaurants and pubs of Drogheda last weekend following the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions..

Mark McGowan, Managing Director of Scholars and Peggy Moores, and President of the Restaurants Association of Ireland said he was thrilled by the announcement, celebrating in Peggy Moores that evening.

“It was like we were after winning and scoring a goal in the World Cup!” he said.

There was almost a rush to get out on the town, with Peggy’s doing extremely well, attracting huge crowds.

“People weren’t overly cautious in terms of wearing a mask, the staff were all wearing masks as they’re customer facing,” said Mark. “Scholars was a little bit different as we have an older clientele, who might be a little bit more cautious.”

Overall, it was a really good atmosphere, with a lot of positivity around at the moment.

Mark continued, “It was great as a business owner to see both of your businesses back up and running again, and people out and about.”

The max number at tables has been scrapped, along with capacity rules and social distancing is no longer an issue.

Many regulars returned after a long hiatus, a lot of faces that were not seen in almost the two year period.

“Whether they’re vaccinated or not vaccinated, it was great to see them all back,” said Mark.

The staff are now guaranteed the hours, with a more secure future in the industry as the business is no longer restricted to guidelines.