Drogheda’s Madden Law donate €6000 to Gary Kelly Cancer Support Centre

Shona Madden from Madden Law presenting Ann Tracey from the Gary Kelly Cancer Support Centre with a cheque of €6000.

A local solicitors firm raised €6,000 for the Gary Kelly Centre during National Will Week.

Shona Madden from Madden Law in Bryanstown Centre presented Ann Tracey, Fundraising Director from the Gary Kelly Cancer Support Centre with the cheque last week.

It’s the second time the firm has run the initiative, raising over €7,500 for Esophageal Cancer in 2020.

“We organise the charity event ourselves,” said Shona. “We ran it before and it was very successful. Throughout the week we made Wills for people in return for a donation to a charity of our choice which was the Gary Kelly Cancer Support Centre.”

Setting the donation at €200 per person, the firm managed to raise €6000 for their chosen charity, making 30 wills.

For a will to be made with Madden Law, it typically costs €300 per person or €500 per couple. Madden Law specialises in conveyancing will and probate services.

"Some people do donate more, a few were extremely generous, some brought gifts to our office.

"It’s a wonderful experience and a wonderful week. It’s busy, you can’t really describe the atmosphere, but its very emotional. A lot of people have connections with cancer that come in to make their wills with us. And a lot of people share a lot of positive stories with us.

"We’re always delighted to get those wills made and for a good organisation to get it.”

Ann Tracey from the Gary Kelly Cancer Support Centre said, “We are delighted with the funds and the charity and services we offer will benefit greatly form the additional help.

"We rely on charity run events and donations such as these in order to keep offering the services we offer to our patients.”

The charity event tends to push people to make their will, with Shona seeing more people come into her this week than usual. “When people see that it’s for a charity, they’re really spurred on to make their will,” she noted.

"It would be extremely common that people would make comments along the lines of ‘I saw it and I meant to do it for so long, and I picked up the phone straight away’. People might have been spurred on to act immediately maybe because its for charity, or maybe because it’s advertised to make a will that they’re so delighted to do it then.

"It gives people a great peace of mind because they have maybe been putting it off for quite some time for lots of reasons, and that’s really common and really normal.”