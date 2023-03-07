Drogheda violinist Ella Rooney (16) taking to Carnegie Hall stage

Local violinist Ella Rooney who is heading to the United States to play for St Patrick's Day.

At just 16, Drogheda violinist Ella Rooney is certainly doing her town proud, flying the flag for Louth at the current Peace Proms in Limerick, Dublin, Waterford and Belfast.

As part of the Cross Border Orchestra of Ireland, the Ballymakenny College student will soon be rounding off this tour with a trip to New York, where she will play the prestigious Carnegie Hall on St Patrick’s Day, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Sister of local bassist Darren Rooney, her family is very proud of her, as it her musical mentor, violin teacher Helen Leahy.

"Ella is a superb violinist and very talented, so I am delighted to see her doing so well,” says Helen, who has tutored many world-renowned musicians over the years.

"She has also obtained an honours diploma in violin from the Victoria College of Music in London, and is a very hard-working student, and we all wish her the very best for the future, and really hopes she enjoys her trip to America.”