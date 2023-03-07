Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 4.7°C Dublin

Drogheda violinist Ella Rooney (16) taking to Carnegie Hall stage

Playing at Peace Proms in New York for St Patrick’s Day

Local violinist Ella Rooney who is heading to the United States to play for St Patrick's Day. Expand

Close

Local violinist Ella Rooney who is heading to the United States to play for St Patrick's Day.

Local violinist Ella Rooney who is heading to the United States to play for St Patrick's Day.

Local violinist Ella Rooney who is heading to the United States to play for St Patrick's Day.

droghedaindependent

Alison Comyn

At just 16, Drogheda violinist Ella Rooney is certainly doing her town proud, flying the flag for Louth at the current Peace Proms in Limerick, Dublin, Waterford and Belfast.

As part of the Cross Border Orchestra of Ireland, the Ballymakenny College student will soon be rounding off this tour with a trip to New York, where she will play the prestigious Carnegie Hall on St Patrick’s Day, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Sister of local bassist Darren Rooney, her family is very proud of her, as it her musical mentor, violin teacher Helen Leahy.

"Ella is a superb violinist and very talented, so I am delighted to see her doing so well,” says Helen, who has tutored many world-renowned musicians over the years.

This is Louth Newsletter

Your weekly fix of local news and sport headlines from Louth, direct to your inbox

This field is required

"She has also obtained an honours diploma in violin from the Victoria College of Music in London, and is a very hard-working student, and we all wish her the very best for the future, and really hopes she enjoys her trip to America.”

Privacy