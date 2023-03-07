Drogheda teen singer Alice Reynolds one to watch in future

The future of live music in Drogheda is safe if the recent performance of local schoolgirl Alice Reynolds is anything to go by.

The 17-year-old Greenhills student made a second successful appearance at Sarsfield’s monthly showcase event A Bagfull of Songs, and left the crowd with no doubt as to her emerging talent.

“I have always loved music since I was young, and got my first guitar for Christmas when I was 12, and a ukulele the year after,” explains the 5th year student, who lives in Lagavooren Manor with her parents Kevin and Cathy. “I started lessons and just loved it, and my influences would be performers with a pop background, like Taylor Swift, but my Dad has introduced me to artists from the 80s, and even older like the Beatles, and they have also been a big influence.”

Alice grew up surrounded by music, as her dad also plays guitar, and her grandmother and uncles are all very musical.

"I study music in school with Miss (Grainne) Diskin, am taking singing lessons with soprano Any Dyer and learn music theory with Cathal O’Riordan,” explains Alice. “I would definitely love a career in music, and am writing songs at the moment.”

Alice performed one of her own compositions at her recent live gig, called “One Sided Love”.

"I am very comfortable performing live, and I really love it so I never get nervous,” she says with a smile. “And before you ask, the song title is not based on personal experience or a true story; I just made it up, as my life is a bit boring right now!”

Alice is hoping to build up a little more material for her next gig, and she is currently collaborating with a school friend.

"My friend Sophie Burke writes poetry and I am turning some of her poems into songs with her,” she explains. “I want to study music in college; hopefully in DkIT and then a Masters in Music Therapy.”

Alice can often be seen busking on the streets of Drogheda during the summer months, sharing her songs with the public, getting great feedback in the form of praise, or better still coins!

You can sample this great local talent of the future on her Instagram page AliceReynoldsSings and look out for her next local gig.