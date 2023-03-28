Drogheda St Patrick’s Day parade award winners revealed

Michealla Flanagan Owens and Aaron Henderson representing Boomerang Cafe accepting the runner up prize for Best Community Entry from Rose Dunne.

Jennnifer Moonan and Tracey Murtagh of Kidkast were winners of the Most Creative Entry section. Sandra Reay makes the presentation.

Liam Reay makes the presentation to local artists and Coca Cola for the Best Commercial Entry.

Jackie Jolliffe of The Crafty Fox accepts the prize for best window display from Hubert Murphy of Drogheda Chamber.

Sandra Gough makes the presentation to Integral Gym who were runners up in the Most Creative Entry category.

Eddie Phelan of Droghead BIDS accepts the award from John Matthews. BIDS were runner up in the Best Commercial Entry category.

Ger Carley (right) presents a bouquet to Rose Dunne for all her hard work on this years parade.

The Glen Emmets were winners of the Best Sports Entry. Corrina Tuite, Chair of the club, accepts the award from Ger Carley.

The judges of this year’s spectacular Drogheda St Patrick’s Day Parade certainly had their work cut out them for them choosing winners of the awards for best entries, but all agreed in the end on the ultimate winner; the Droichead Arts Centre who won Best Overall Float 2023 with their amazing Salmon of Knowledge inspired float and production.

The Droichead Arts Centre worked with four local schools and Ablevision, 5 visual artists, and a choreographer. Two additional organisations, the Special Olympics group and Droichead Youth Theatre also joined in with the Droichead Arts Centre on the day to activate their incredible 20-foot long Salmon of Knowledge float.

The winners were awarded their trophies at a special event in the Punt on Thursday night, where committee chair Sarah Taaffe praised the high standard of entries, especially those who embraced the Myths & Legends theme.

Other winners on the night included:

Most Creative Entry

Winner: Kidkast

Runner-Up: Integral

Best Community Entry

Winner: Abacas School

Runner-Up: Boomerang Youth Group

Best Commercial Entry

Winner: Coca-Cola

Runner-Up: Love Drogheda BIDs

Best Sports Entry

Winner: Glen Emmets

Best Dressed Window

The Crafty Fox

"It was such a difficult task for the judges this year, and we have to say a huge thank you to everyone who made such an effort with their floats, and it was nearly impossible to pick the top winners,” said committee member Sandra Reay.

"But in the end, we loved how the winners embraced the theme, and we are already working on next year’s 60th parade.”