Drogheda Special Olympic’s walk in memory of Sean Carolan

Members and volunteers of the Drogheda Special Olympics Club.

The late Sean Carolan did so much for the Drogheda Special Olympics club, and this Saturday's walk will honour his memory and raise vital funds.

Drogheda Special Olympics is holding the inaugural Sean Carolan Memorial Walk this Saturday March 26th in the Lourdes Stadium, Drogheda.

Registration open from 1.40pm and the walk event begins at 2pm.

Refreshments will be served and all are welcome to attend. This is a fun relaxed family friendly open event, for club members, extended families, friends, supporters and those who knew Sean.

The walk is in memory of Sean Carolan - former chairperson, club coach and tireless volunteer. Sean sadly passed away last year. He was an avid bocce fan and enthusiastic coach and is missed greatly by club members.

Through organising this event, the members aim to keep Sean's memory alive and his name associated with the Club he gave so much of his time to.

It is a fundraiser, a sponsored walk, in aid of Palliative Care, Dóchas Centre, Lourdes Hospital and for an electric bocce mat winder for the club.

The club has already raised almost €800 and are grateful to everyone who has donated so generously.

Drogheda Special Olympics Club through sport offers fun friendship, team spirit and belonging, to people with special needs.

Further information can be found on their Facebook page ‘Drogheda Special Olympics Club’.

Donations can be made online via www.idonate.ie/SeanCarolanMemorialWalk2022.