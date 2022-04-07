Drogheda shocked at sudden passing of popular taxi man Tony Rogers

The town of Drogheda is in shock at the sudden passing in Turkey of popular taximan Tony Rogers at just 66 years of age.

The owner of Tony’s Cabs is said to have flown to Istanbul for a dental procedure on Monday but appears to have taken ill in the dentist’s chair.

Tributes have poured in from all over the town for ‘true gentleman’ Tony, who was well-known as a taxi driver for many years.

A full enquiry will take place in Turkey, which is a popular location for Irish people to receive dental treatments.

“Shocked to hear of Tony's passing. Alway a wave as he passed me by,’ said one friend and customer. “Tony will be greatly missed by all who knew him. My sincere condolences to Tony's family.”

Mr Rogers is survived by his son and two daughters, and his funeral details will be announced shortly.