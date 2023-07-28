Young Louth chef Roann Byrne cooking up an innovative new art project

'Taste of the Boyne Valley' Art Series: Bringing Us Closer to the Faces of our Food’ announced

Maria Flynn of the Spudshack is the first subject in 'Taste of the Boyne Valley' Art Series: Bringing Us Closer to the Faces of our Food. The prints are for sale on www.mydanu.com.

She was one of BIM’s Taste the Atlantic Young Chef Ambassadors for 2022 and now chef Roann Byrne has revealed yet another string to her bow.

The Drogheda woman has co-founded Danu, a storytelling company aiming to change the face of Irish food, with Seán Breen, and they are releasing a limited pre-sale of 25 prints this Saturday 29th July from an exciting new project.

Full launch of prints goes live on August 5th.

“We are thrilled to announce the official launch of 'Taste of the Boyne Valley' Art Series: Bringing Us Closer to the Faces of our Food’ an extraordinary series with a profound purpose - to bridge the gap between people and their food source through the power of a captivating visual medium - art,” explains Roann, who is 21 and originally from Drogheda.

“The Boyne Valley, renowned for its lush landscapes and fertile soils, has a rich agricultural heritage that often goes unnoticed in today's fast-paced world. 'Taste of the Boyne Valley' seeks to change that by celebrating the region's culinary abundance and the dedicated individuals who nurture the land”.

The first print features Maria Flynn, of Ballymakenny Spud Shack. Ballymakenny Farm is run by husband-and-wife David and Maria. Known around Ireland for their produce, used by top chefs and restaurants - But Maria wanted something for everyone, and so began the n innovative new art 'Spud Shack', a drive through farm shop.

“Through this series, we aim to highlight the faces and stories behind our food, fostering a deeper appreciation for the tireless efforts of local farmers and the significance of sustainable food systems,” adds Roann. “The 'Taste of the Boyne Valley' prints, created by local artist Aoife Hodgins, will be available for purchase on our website (www.mydanu.com) and limited retail locations for €35 each”.

As part of their commitment to giving back, €5 from every print sold will be donated to a charity of Maria’s choice.

“This art project not only beautifies living spaces but also enriches hearts and minds, encouraging a mindful connection with the origins of our meals,” she concludes. “We believe that together, we can strengthen the bond between people and their food source, promoting a more sustainable and grateful relationship with the nourishment that sustains us all”.

Stay connected with Danu on social media for updates and behind-the-scenes glimpses of the 'Taste of the Boyne Valley' project:

Instagram: @MyDanu_

Twitter: @MyDanu_

Linkedin: Danu

www.mydanu.com