Yellowbatter centre to be new base for Drogheda Red Cross

Lourdes Community and Recreation Centre in Yellowbatter has been re-purposed in recent months thanks to funding from the Implementation Board to welcome new projects, the local branch of the Red Cross being a major one.

“This remarkable achievement marks a new chapter in our organisation's journey, enabling us to better serve our community and continue our mission of providing aid, assistance, and support to those in need,” said a spokesperson. “The new hall stands as a testament to the dedication and hard work of our volunteers, supporters, and partners who have rallied together to make this dream a reality. This space not only represents a physical structure but also symbolizes the strength of our collective efforts and the unwavering commitment to making a positive impact”. The group, which has been based for many years in Thomas Street, Drogheda, says with the expansion of their facilities, they are excited about the opportunities this hall brings to enhance training programs, workshops, and community outreach initiatives.

"It provides us with a versatile and welcoming space where we can host events, meetings, and training sessions, fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing among our dedicated volunteers,” said the statement. “As we settle into our new home, we extend our deepest gratitude to everyone who has been a part of this journey. Whether you've donated your time, resources, or unwavering support, your contribution has played an integral role in bringing our vision to life. We look forward to inviting you to visit our new hall soon and witness the positive changes it will bring to our organization and the community we serve”.