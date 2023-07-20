Work starts on footpath between Donacarney NS and Bettystown

Fianna Fáil Councillor and Cathaoirleach of the South Drogheda-East Meath Municipal District, Stephen McKee, has welcomed the news that the Council have signed off on the footpath project between Donacarney National School and Bettystown Cross and that work will now finally start.

‘I welcome the fact that this project has been signed off on by the Chief Executive of Meath County Council and that work can finally begin. There is a clear and urgent need to ensure that local children can get to school safely and that residents of Donacarney can also safely access Bettystown by foot and bicycle and vice versa,” said Cllr McKee.

‘Donacarney and the wider area has become increasingly urbanised; there is a serious infrastructure deficit in the area considering the large and growing population there now is and we need to provide improved services and infrastructure to help improve the quality of life for local people. This project is a help towards that aim.’

He says this footpath/cycleway will encourage more local people and families to walk and cycle to and from Donacarney National School and beyond, thereby promoting healthier lifestyle options.

’‘There are serious ongoing concerns about traffic management on the school road itself. The volume of traffic using the road is huge, with many trucks and buses travelling along it, so safety needs to be prioritised,” he added. “I asked that the recent funding award to Donacarney National School through the ‘Safe Routes To School Programme’ be utilised to this end and I can confirm that works under this scheme will be carried out at the school in tandem with the footpath works. This should make a big difference to road safety and in reducing traffic congestion at the school’ concluded Cllr McKee.