Will this be a game-changer for seniors?

THREE Leinster minor titles in four years and an under-17 crown in 2017 prior to Saturday’s All-Ireland victory augurs well for the future of Meath football, but it is no guarantee of success at senior level.

Counties like Laois, back-to-back winners in 1997, and Westmeath in 1995, will testify to that, while Kerry haven’t lifted Sam Maguire since 2014 despite a five-in-a-row at minor level between 2014 and 2018.

However the re-emergence of Meath as a force at underage level is a positive and maybe with Dublin beginning of slip back towards the chasing pack the Royals can soon position themselves to fill that void.

One has to go back 29 years for Meath’s last All-Ireland Minor win in 1992. That was a team that included an abundance of talent, but Trevor Giles was the only one that cut it at senior level in a big way.

Of the 1990 winning team, Graham Geraghty, Conor Martin and Enda McManus made the biggest impact at senior level, tasting further All-Ireland success.

There are high hopes that many of Saturday’s successful team can progress first to the under-20s and eventually enjoy glory at senior level.

Speaking after the win over Tyrone, Meath manager Cathal O Bric felt that pathway now in place to progress from underage to senior level should greatly benefit the county over the next number of years.

“Meath have put a structure in place that for the 18 and 19 year olds who don’t graduate straight to the under-20 squad, those players will continue to develop both their physical selves and skill levels, so that when they eventually graduate to under-20 and hopefully senior level that they have been kept in the system,” O Bric said.

“That maybe was the failing over the last few years, that the lads coming out of the minor grade weren’t looked after as well as they could, but that structure is now in place.”

Last Saturday will hopefully be the game-changer that the county has been yearning for since the end of the Boylan era.