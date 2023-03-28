Whiskey the blind Magdalene Tower Cat the last to be rehomed by Drogheda Animal Rescue

Fenella Samways from Tipperary who has adopted Whiskey the Magdalene Tower cat with Lisa Martinez from Drogheda Animal Rescue and Patrycja Buczynska of Allpets Veterinary Hospital. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

The last cat to be rehomed by Drogheda Animal Rescue (DAR) before they were made homeless themselves is a very special animal indeed.

Whiskey the ginger cat was a resident of Magdalene Tower for about 15 years, but in recent months, a serious eye condition meant he was struggling to survive and he was taken in to be cared for by the volunteers.

"He has been the ‘Talk of the Town’, a confidante to many people who shared their woes and troubles with him and he duly listened never passing remark or judgement, and he has never gone hungry as he was always fed and a watchful eye kept out for him to ensure that no harm came to him,” explained volunteer Lisa Martinez.

“One of our volunteers brought him in and he was diagnosed with severe glaucoma in both eyes and had pretty much lost all vision.

"Given the good auld age of 15-years, we knew it was time to reel him in and make this once adventurous and brave outdoor cat, an indoor cat to live out his remaining years as he needed to have both eyes removed.”

A call was put out for a long-term foster home for Whiskey (or Marmalade or Ginger as he was also known), but despite hundreds of warm comments from local people on social media, it was an offer from Tipperary which would provide Whiskey’s forever home.

"We were contacted by a wonderful woman called Fenella Samways from Tipperary who not only offered to adopt Whiskey, but also generously paid for his operation,” she explains. “She said she will look after him to the end of his days, and she collected him from All Pets on Saturday and will look after him now as an indoor cat.”

It was a bittersweet adoption, as Whiskey was the last cat to be adopted from the rescue service before they had to leave their current premises, leaving them with a very uncertain future.

"We are delighted there was a happy outcome for this lovely old cat, but we don’t know what will happen to all the other cats and animals who need rescuing or rehoming in the future,” says Lisa. “We need another premises as soon as possible, or many kittens are going to die on the streets in the coming weeks.”