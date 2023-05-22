‘When the blood and sweat is flying, that’s when you see me smile’ – Deirdre Gogarty back in Drogheda
Pioneering boxer Deirdre Gogarty won the Women's International Boxing Federation world featherweight title in 1997 in the US. Back in her hometown to help raise funds for a statue in her honour, she talks about being homesick, breaking barriers and her killer instinct
Alison ComynDrogheda Independent
“Walking around Drogheda brings back the heartbreak of having to leave and all the old memories come flooding back; seeing all the buildings, they may have changed business, but I can still see what was there,” says Mornington-born boxer Deirdre Gogarty, in Ireland for a whistle-stop tour and to attend Katie Taylor’s fight.