Welcome that reduction of speed limit in housing estates adopted

The speed limit in housing estates will be reduced to 30kph from 50kph.

A local councillor has welcomed the adoption of the Housing Estate Special Speed Limit Bye-Laws for County Louth at this week’s monthly meeting of Louth County Council.

Cllr James Byrne has pointed out that this will reduce the speed limit in a number of our residential streets and estates from 50km/hr to 30km/hr.

Much of the signage has been in place for many months now but this will put the reduced speed limit on a statutory footing.

"When the draft bye-laws came before councillors in June, I proposed an amendment to add in an estate that had engaged late in the consultation process last month. I was told then I couldn’t which I felt was unfair. I sought further clarification since then and, unfortunately, it’s not possible to propose an amendment to the bye-laws,” he explained.

“However, I did receive a commitment from the Council that a review of additional amendments would now commence. Hopefully, this will give other streets and estates another chance to be included in the scheme”.

As a result of the commitment he received, Cllr Byrne says he was happy to propose the adoption of the bye-laws as it has been a long drawn-out process since the first public consultation stage two years ago.

“As I did before, I would encourage interested parties to engage in this review when it commences,” he added.