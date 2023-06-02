Welcome for €118,000 towards biodiversity projects in Louth

€36,550 for Baltray Little Tern Conservancy

Louth Fine Gael TD, Fergus O’Dowd, has welcomed news that €118,885 in funding has been secured for eight projects in Louth under the Local Biodiversity Action Fund 2023.

Minister Malcolm Noonan announced over €2.7m in funding nationally for local biodiversity projects.

“In particular I would like to congratulate the Baltray Littler Tern Conservancy on the allocation of over €36,000. Little terns continue to be at significant risk and protecting their nesting grounds in Baltray is extremely important,” said Deputy O’Dowd. “The funding announced today will support the council and our local communities to strengthen our biodiversity objectives.

“Hopefully the funding will also encourage more people to become involved in our local biodiversity.”

Baltray Little Tern Conservancy – €36,550

Swifts conservation – €17,000

Hedgerow Laying – €17,000

Dune Protection Plan – €12,750

Biodiversity Enhancement Plans – €12,750

Conservation measures in Clogherhead SAC – €12,750

Barn Owl Survey and Conservation – €6,481

Biodiversity Awareness panels at Ginnety’s pond – €3,604