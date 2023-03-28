Voting lines open as Louth LGBTQ+ activist Peter James Nugent in race for national award

Voting is open now for the "Personal Contribution to the Community" award, with the winner to be announced on April 15

Local LGBTQ+ advocate and activist Peter James Nugent is in the running for a major national community award and is seeking support from the Drogheda area to get him across the line.

Peter, who heads up the committee for the annual Gay Pride Parade committee, is a finalist in the GNI Awards under the category "Personal Contribution to the Community".

The GNI MAG is a lifestyle magazine based in Northern Ireland for the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgen community.

“It's my honour to be a voice for people in my community to provide safe space for LGBTQI in the community, and continues to do so in the future,” Peter told the Drogheda Independent.

“Vote lines are now open & I'd love your support voting for me!”

Peter, who works as Cabin Crew with Aer Lingus, came to local prominence when he became the first Mr Gay Louth, and has since worked tirelessly to provide support, advice and awareness for the local LGBTQ+ community.

Voting is available on http://gnimag.com/awards and the winners will be announced at a glittering ceremony in the Crowne Plaza hotel, Belfast, on Saturday, April 15.