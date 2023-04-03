Volunteers collect tonnes of rubbish in Boyne estuary cleanup

Joint effort to improve river amenity.

Volunteers Dominick Brannigan, Kevin Callan Drogheda Tidy Towns and and Cllr Declan Power with volunteers, and Members of Boyne a fisherman after a few hours hard work on the banks of the Boyne where tonnes of rubbish were collected.

Drogheda Tidy Towns has once more carried out a large scale clean up at the Estuary as a part of a co-ordinated effort with communities in Trim, Navan and Athboy.

Large sections of the river were targeted for a large scale clean up on April 1st, as the group liaised with Louth County Council, Local Authorities Water PR and Boyne Rivers Trust.

Speaking after the event which was launched from Queensborough at Baltray, Kevin Callan of Drogheda Tidy Towns said that the group want to express gratitude to each and everyone who turned up for the Boyne River clean up.

“Your presence and contribution to this event means a lot to us, and we are grateful for your support and hard work,” said Kevin Callan, also a local councillor. “The Boyne River is an essential part of our community, providing a habitat for fish and other wildlife, and a place for recreation and relaxation.”

The Boyne River, like many rivers around the world, faces challenges from pollution and litter, which can harm its ecosystem and impact the health and well-being of everyone who depends on it.

"The Boyne River is more than just a waterway - it's a vital part of our community and a source of connection between the people who live here and the natural world around us.

"It flows through the heart of Drogheda, providing a stunning backdrop to our town and bringing life and energy to the area. The Boyne River has something for everyone. We have again shown that through community and working together, we can make a difference. We came together as a group of people who care about the environment and the Boyne River, and we rolled up our sleeves and got to work. And the results speak for themselves - we were able to remove a significant amount of rubbish and debris from the river and its banks. Not only did we help to improve the health of the Boyne River, but we also demonstrated the power of community action”.

He said the team is also extremely grateful to Boyne Fisherman's Rescue and Recovery Service for once more helping with crews on the ground and in the water on the day.

They were also supported by Mayor Michelle Hall and Cllr Declan Power.

“Rivers remind us that we all have a role to play in protecting our rivers and the environment as a whole. By coming together and taking action, we can make a real difference and create a better future for ourselves and generations to come,” adds Cllr Callan. “So, let's keep the momentum going and continue to work together as a community to protect and preserve our rivers. Thank you again to everyone who turned out - your efforts are truly appreciated”!

For more information on upcoming Tidy Towns events please email Kevin.callan@louthcoco.ie.