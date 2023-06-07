Unveiling Louth’s Local Heroes for Good Causes Awards 2023

National Lottery announces four LouthCounty Winners for awards

The National Lottery has unveiled the four County Louth Winners for the Good Causes Awards 2023.

The four County Winners from Louth will now compete for a place in the National Finals judging phase next month, after which the National Finalists will be announced.

The four County Winners of the National Lottery Good Causes Awards from Louth are being recognised as part of the following categories:

Arts & Culture: Upstate Theatre Project

Community: Drogheda & District Support 4 Older People

Health & Wellbeing: Outcomers

Sport: Special Needs Assistants in Louth (SNAIL)

Upstate Theatre Project is a community-engaged performing arts organisation adhering to collective and collaborative approaches in keeping with principles of cultural democracy; Drogheda & District Support 4 Older People provides supports such as home maintenance, regular contact and personal interaction through home visits and phone calls and advocacy for the elderly in the community.

Outcomers is a support service for the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender community in the Northeast Region of Ireland; and Special Needs Assistants in Louth (SNAIL), a group of volunteer special needs assistants (SNAs) supporting young people with disabilities, their siblings as well as their parents/guardians.

The awards aim to celebrate the inspiring work being carried out by thousands of projects, clubs and individuals who have received support from Good Causes funding.

“Good Causes who support communities across Ireland are at the heart of the National Lottery’s purpose. As a result, we are delighted to celebrate each year the exceptional work being carried out by those groups, organisations and sports clubs nationwide,” said National Lottery CEO, Andrew Algeo.”I am thrilled and not surprised to say that we have had another year of inspirational stories from the beneficiaries of National Lottery funding. These stories provide purpose to those of us who work in and with the National Lottery. It has never been easy to narrow down the list of hundreds of entries, however, it is a great pleasure to congratulate the Louth County winners this year and to be able to show our appreciation for their commitment to communities around the country.”

Nearly 30 cents of every euro spent on National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes throughout the country. In total, more than €6 billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 34 years ago.

This year's final will take place on Saturday, 21st October 2023 in Killashee House Hotel, Naas, Co. Kildare.

This year’s final will take place on Saturday, 21st October 2023 in Killashee House Hotel, Naas, Co. Kildare.

The total prize fund available on the night of the Good Causes Awards ceremony is €100,000, whereby each of the seven category winners will receive €10,000 and the overall Good Cause of the Year will take home an additional €25,000. A special category, ‘Hero of the Year’, will be announced on the awards night in recognition of outstanding work and the recipient will receive a prize of €5,000. In addition, each of the National Finalists announced in June will receive a cheque for €1,000.