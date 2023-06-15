Uisce Eireann says tree felling at Louth reservoir essential and 600 saplings will be planted when vital works are completed

Uisce Eireann has responded to claims by local activist Frank Godfrey about the destruction of trees at Rosehall Reservoir, saying they carried out essential works, and will be planting 600 new trees in the area.

They say the vital work carried out in recent months is to ensure the integrity and safety of the reservoir, and the health and safety of the local community.

"Uisce Éireann experts carry out regular dam inspections and surveys across the country to assess what level of maintenance and repairs are required. Trees, debris and other vegetation sitting within an embankment pose a significant threat to the integrity of the dam by either uprooting and disturbing the embankment during storm events or even more significantly where roots from trees grow into the embankment and penetrate the waterproofing clay core which could then initiate active failure of the dam. Continued inspection and maintenance of our large, raised reservoirs within the public water supply network is essential to ensure the health and safety of local communities and prevent flooding and damage downstream,” said a spokeswoman for Uisce Eireann (Irish Water). “Uisce Éireann, working in partnership with Louth County Council, continues to progress essential works at Rosehall Reservoir. To ensure the integrity and safety of the reservoir, it was necessary for the structure’s embankment to be fully cleared of debris and vegetation before carrying out the necessary inspections to establish if further maintenance or safety works were required. This was undertaken outside of bird nesting season.”

Read more Drogheda fisherman determined to get to the root of missing trees at Rosehall Reservoir

She continued that ensuring the health and safety of local communities in respect of these reservoirs is a top priority for Uisce Éireann, however, Uisce Éireann recognises the need to increase and accelerate efforts to halt the decline of biodiversity.

“When the works are completed, Uisce Éireann plans to reseed this area, using seed that will promote and cultivate biodiversity. The team are also planning to plant almost 600 tree saplings on site, in an area a safe distance away from the dam,” she says. Uisce Éireann is responsible for delivering public drinking water and wastewater services for the people of Ireland. We are committed to enabling communities to thrive by continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support sustainable growth and development, providing safe drinking water, and enhancing the environment.”