Two women arrested after €9,000 drug seizure in Drogheda area

Gardaí in Drogheda have arrested two females as part of an ongoing investigation into organised criminal activity in Drogheda, Co. Louth and surrounding areas.

As part of Operation Stratus, an ongoing investigation into organised criminal activity and the sale and supply of drugs in the Drogheda area, Gardaí attached to the Divisional Drug Unit conducted a search operation on the morning of Thursday 18th May 2023.

During the search operation, four addresses were searched in Co. Louth and North Dublin. Two vehicles were seized and suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of €9,000 was also seized. The drugs are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).

Two females (aged in their 20s) were arrested for offences contrary to Section 73 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006, as amended.

Both women are currently detained under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at a Garda station in County Louth.

Investigations are ongoing.