Two new pedestrian crossings will improve safety in East Meath

Traffic crossings at Eastham and Golflinks Roads

Cllr Tolan has been highlighting the safety issues on the Eastham Road for Northlands residents for a long number of years and received confirmation from the Transportation Section of Meath County Council that the design is now complete and the tender process of construction of the crossing has begun.

The second area that Councillor Tolan has been working hard to secure safety measures for pedestrians is on the Golf Links Road adjacent to the new beach boardwalk. The success of the new boardwalk has increased footfall along the road and many pedestrians are finding it difficult to cross the busy Golf Links Road safely to access the beach.

“I am absolutely delighted with this news today. It is so important if we are to encourage more people to leave their cars at home, that we provide safe routes and pedestrian crossings for them to use. I am working on other busy locations such as Inse Bay in Laytown, but for now I am really delighted to have secured both of these new pedestrian crossings,” she told the Drogheda Independent.

"I have been working hard for a long number of years to secure a crossing for residents of the Northlands estate on the Eastham Road, and it is really great to be able to tell them that it is on the way now in the coming weeks. Of course, the recent success of the installation of the beach boardwalk by Bettystown Tidy Towns has seen an increase in footfall in that area and I know many people enjoy picking up a coffee at Burrows Lane Coffee Shop and heading across the road to the boardwalk to access the beach. This will make it much safer for people all along the Golf Links Road to access the beach on foot.”