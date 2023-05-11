Two men due before Louth court following armed robbery at business premises
Drogheda Independent
Two men arrested in relation to an armed robbery at a business premises in Drogheda on Tuesday evening, May 9, are due to appear before court.
One man entered the business premises armed with what is understood to be a knife.
He threatened staff and left the premises with a sum of cash.
No persons were injured.
In a follow-up search, Gardaí arrested two men, both aged in their 30s, who were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda Station in Co. Louth.
Gardaí have since charged the two men, who are due to appear before Drogheda District Court this morning at 10.30am.