Two Louth wheelchair-users plan daring skydive to raise funds for two local charities

Joint funds for Drogheda IWA branch and Boyne Fishermen Rescue service

Ciaran Kinihan of the Boyne Fishermen’s Rescue and Recovery Service with Richie Donnelly and Nicola McDonnell who are doing a skydive in May to raise funds for the Irish Wheelchair Association and the Boyne Fishermen’s Rescue and Recovery Service.

Richie Donnelly and Nicola McDonnell are doing a Sky Dive in May to raise funds for the Irish Wheelchair Association and the Boyne Fishermen's Rescue and Recovery Service.

For most people, the thoughts of leaping from a perfectly functioning airplane strikes terror in their hearts, but when you have faced the challenges Nicola McDonnell and Richie Donnelly have, it should be a piece of cake!

A tireless worker for disability rights, Nicola has been a wheelchair user since 2010, after a life changing accident on a bouncy castle left her paralysed.

Richie is a double-amputee who also uses a wheelchair, but both are looking forward to the adventure of a lifetime, to raise funds for the Irish Wheelchair Association of Drogheda, and also the Boyne Fishermen Rescue and Recovery Service.

"We have been talking about doing this for a long time, and now we have an actual date set on Saturday May13th to do the skydive,” explains Nicola, who works at the Drogheda branch of the IWA.

“Richie has been coming to the centre for almost 15 years, and the lads from the Boyne Fishermen do a lot of voluntary work for us in the centre, so we decided to split the total with them.

"Every Thursday, the younger life skills group visit the boat house and they show them around the boats and what they do.”

The duo have a goal of €2,500 in mind, and have set up an iDonate page where people can pledge money for the two great causes.

“We also have sponsorship cards where people can give whatever they want, and even in the past few days, Richie and I have around €600, and another €300 on the page, so we’re hoping we might raise more,” she says. “People are being so generous, and the family of a man in Dundalk who was rescued by the volunteers have given €200 and a friend has brought my card into Dublin Corporation, so we’re already doing great.”

The local IWA branch can use the funds for organising special events, courses or vital services they know are needed by individuals in the town.

"It can be used for things like transport to appointments, or even respite trips or Christmas parties, which make a huge difference to the members,” explains Nicola. “It is run by a committee, which we would be lost without, and the fund can even be used by members who would be stuck for a taxi at the weekend, so we would love to raise as much as possible for two services.”

Of course, this all sounds great on paper, but how are they both feeling about jumping out of a moving plane at around 10,000 feet?

"I’m not nervous now, but I know that closer to the time, and going through it, I will be!” she says with a laugh. “We don’t receive any training, we just turn up at around 8.30am on the Saturday morning, hope the weather is good, and get strapped to someone who hopefully knows when to pull the cord!”

The jump takes place at the Irish Parachute Club, in Clonbullogue, County Offaly, and there is plenty of time to get donating, raising funds, organising events and giving sponsorship to Nicola and Richie for the two charities.

"The link for the page is https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/NicolaRichieSkydive and you can also donate money to our sponsorship cards at the IWA branch centre on Mayoralty Street, Drogheda,” says Nicola. “We are really grateful for every cent.”