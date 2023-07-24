Two Louth pals taking fundraising landscape by storm with The Sweeps idea

Louth LGFA raised €5,600 with new Sweepstakes concept

Two lifelong friends from Termonfeckin, Co Louth are transforming the way clubs can raise funds with their revolutionary sweepstakes system.

Fundraising through sweepstakes – in which each person pays a small amount of money and is given the name of a competitor before a race or contest, and can win prizes – is nothing new, but Conor Nolan and Ben Reynolds have devised a method of collating the data into one easy hub.

“About five years ago, I ran a kind of Sweepstakes for mates out of an Excel doc and using a formula, I was able to make it look like it was a real time leaderboard,” explains Conor.

“Normally when clubs do these sweepstakes, some poor soul has to go into Excel and import all the data and take all the cash via Revolut payments and text by Whatsapp. But Ben is a software engineer and was able to build a site to make that happen automatically”.

That was about three or four years ago and at first, the pair just did it for the Masters.

“It was 100 the first year, 200 the next, 400 the next, until 2022, when through word of mouth, we had nearly 950 people in that one, and we realized, this has gotten a bit out of hand now, this isn't really just a bit of craic anymore,” he says.

“This has turned into a proper amount of people, so is there any way we can build on it and keep the same kind of growth but at the same time, maybe do something with it.”

In the usual sweepstakes in clubs there are a certain amount of players in a field; everyone puts in €20 or so, and they get assigned a player, so it's more like a raffle.

"In ours, there are five different groups and we split them up based on their odds and you just pick one player from each group, and your team is comprised of those five players.

And the finishing position of each player is the amount of points you get and the lowest points wins. So a lot of thought goes into people picking teams.”

Earlier this year, the team at Louth LGFA (Ladies Gaelic Football Association) raised over €5,500 by utilising The Sweeps for the Masters and with The Open upcoming, they have a number of clubs signed up to do similar, including the Newtown Blues.

“We used the services of Sweeps in a recent fundraising drive and we found it very easy to promote and very easy to operate from our viewpoint,” adds Louth LGFA’s John Temple, “It was also a very successful fundraiser which our supporters enjoyed.”

Conor and Ben both grew up on the Strand Road, Seapoint, and played golf together there for years. Ben has worked for seven years as a software engineer in Workday and has built all the tech himself, while Conor has eight years experience between Dublin and London working in tech startups and looks after the commercial side.

But The Sweeps has spread further afield from Co Louth, with clubs and organisations across Ireland now getting involved.

“Unlike traditional fundraisers like golf classics taking months and an entire team to organise for the same results (plus a few prayers on the weather front), our goal with Sweeps is to run a few fundraisers a year during major sporting events to help ease the financial burden many clubs face every year,” explains Conor. “It only requires one person and three phone calls from the club’s side.”

The Blues are taking part in the next event for The British Open, along with football, golf and cricket clubs from around the country, and Conor and Ben hope to provide their bespoke software to as many clubs as possible across the country, and hopefully beyond.

“We also work with charities, and will be hosting one large event for the NCBI (National Council for the Blind of Ireland) for the Irish Open in September, hoping to raise as much as possible for a great cause,” he says. Anticipating an average of €2,000 raised per sweep, we hope to raise €1,000,000 for clubs and charities after 500 sweeps by next year, before tackling the UK market”.

They have big ambitions but the sky is the limit when other sports are included in the Sweepstakes.

“As we branch out into more sports like the Rugby World Cup, Horse Racing at Cheltenham, GAA Championships and more, we hope every club in Co Louth will use us in some way, shape, or form, and have as much success as Louth LGFA earlier in the year,” says Conor. “The Sweeps is already profitable, but we are not taking a wage, but we hope to raise substantial VC (venture capital) money to build a team to help us scale to achieve the aforementioned goals.

“The ultimate dream is to be able to quit the days jobs and work on this full time with a small team.” If your club would like to use The Sweeps to fundraise, you can contact Conor on conor@thesweeps.io or see https://thesweeps.io for more information.