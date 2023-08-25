Two decades of Louth art group Indigo celebrated at the Áras an Uachtaráin

Invitation to afternoon tea at Aras an Uachtaráin for Indigo Artists Drogheda

One of Louth’s most popular and successful arts collectives, Indigo Artists Drogheda, have celebrated their 20th Anniversary with a very special visit to Aras an Uachtarain. It was with much surprise and delight that the ladies of Indigo Artists Drogheda received an invitation from President Michael D . Higgins to visit Aras an Uachtarain for afternoon tea, followed by a guided tour of the house and gardens.