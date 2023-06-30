Truck driver has lucky escape as N51 in Louth re-opens following crash

Louth County Council said the crash barrier prevented the lorry entering the river.

Fire and road crews from Louth County Council have completed a clean up operation along the N51 as a truck driver had a lucky escape at Townley Hall this afternoon.

The local authority mobilised a co-ordinated response with Boyne River Rescue after a lorry overturned along the route earlier today, June 30th.

An oil spill was reported on the road, and Louth County Council crews worked throughout the day dispersing absorbents to ensure the surface was safe before the road was re-opened this afternoon.

Crews were assisted by Boyne Rescue personnel to install booms in the river, which contained the oil slick. Environmental staff will continue to monitor the site.

Work on a temporary re-instatement of a 25-metre section of damaged crash barrier, which was effective in bringing the vehicle to a stop, was also carried out by Louth County Council before the road was reopened