Tributes pour in from across Louth for mischievous sports fan Fr Larry Caraher

Tullyallen community mourns loss of popular PP Fr Larry Caraher at 91.

Glen Emmets Honorary President Fr Larry Caraher presented his cup to Séamus OHanlon prior to the Glen Emmets Boys U13 trip to France last April. Also in the photograph are Niall Lynch, Donal OHanlon and Cormac Lynch.

"He was a wonderful man with a truly charismatic personality. His intelligent mind was always alert to the needs of others. He had the ability to quickly tap into any newcomer's psyche and find where their interests and talents lay. Very shortly he had you hooked and somehow involved in your parish community. This was for your benefit just as much as it was for the parish's”.

Just one of many tributes which poured in from right across Tullyallen, Drogheda, Louth and beyond at the sad passing of Fr. Laurence (Larry) Caraher, former P.P. Tullyallen and late of Tallanstown, Co. Louth.

He passed away peacefully aged 91 on Wednesday September 6th in Sunhill Nursing Home, where had been resident for a number of years.

A popular priest in his parishes of both Tullyallen and Drogheda where he served, Fr Caraher is predeceased by his parents George and Anne, brothers Liam, Kevin, Jimmie and sister Dodie. Sadly missed by his sister Brigid (Smith) UK, sister-in-law Roisin, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, great-grand nieces and great-grandnephews, Archbishop Martin, Bishop Router, Cardinal Brady and his fellow priests in the Archdiocese, relatives, friends and parishioners.

Fr Caraher was a sports fan and massive supporter of local GAA and he was Honorary President of Glen Emmets, who posted a warm tribute.

“Despite being a Tallanstown native and a former Glyde Rangers player, he embraced his new parish club and spent many, many hours on the sidelines cheering on Glen Emmets, always present at our AGMs and over the years supported all that we were doing in the club,” said the tribute.

“He was also a wonderful footballer with Glyde Rangers GFC, where he won the Louth Junior Championship in 1948. He also played Senior football with St. Mary’s College. He proudly donned the red jersey as Captain playing for Louth GAA minors in Croke Park in 1949 where they defeated Wicklow. He was always the tall man on the team! He had a wonderful sense of humour and was a good friend to many”.

Fr Larry was laid to rest in the Church of the Assumption, Tullyallen, on Saturday morning, where members of the Glen Emmets formed a guard of honour as his remains passed through the village.

During his funeral mass, a photograph of that match in 1949 was placed on his coffin by a young current player, along with a prayer book, a set of keys to his house brought up by his longtime housekeeper Gwen White, a panic alarm to signify his work with carers, the Fr Caraher Perpetual Golf Cup from Townley Hall Golf Club, a copy of his autobiography from 75 years of priesthood, and his walking stick; a symbol of his independence in later years.

His mischievous nature was remembered by his own nephew Kieran, who recalled a twinkle in his uncle’s eye.

"He was rather irreverent, funny, mischievous and modern,” he said. “Growing up in 1980s Ireland, Uncle Lance as I called him, was unlike any other priests that I knew; his behavior was that of a renegade, well, a mild renegade.

“He didn't always wear his collar, he dropped the odd swear word, especially if discussing drivers – to travel in on a car journey was an education in the best of swearing!

"He'd pick you up and throw you over his shoulder on family holidays, he'd encourage you to wake the household in the early mornings by buying pots and pans together and shouting or singing loudly. I felt like he was one of us kids”.