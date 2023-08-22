Tributes for colourful, warm and witty retired nurse Eileen (94)

There are some people who bring colour and light into the lives of everyone they meet and Eileen McBarron was once such person.

Her unexpected passing on Tuesday August 15 at aged 94 took everyone who knew and loved her by surprise, such was the vibrancy of this wonderful and gentle lady, and her ability to brighten the darkest of days.

Born Eileen McConville, she spent 35 years of her life as a caring nurse in Ireland, Northern Ireland and the UK, until her retirement in 1983.

Her marriage to Jim McBarron was a long and happy one, and Eileen stayed active until her last day on earth, always known for her glamorous sense of style, her generosity of spirit, her sense of humour and her warm personality.

Eileen was pre-deceased by her husband James (Jim), parents William and Molly, siblings Gertie, Liam, Seamus, Josephine and Francis. Eileen will be very fondly remembered and sadly missed by her loving brother Kevin, sisters-in-law Josephine, Dolores and Eileen, nieces Denise, Fiona, Marissa, Maeve, Helen and Anne, nephews Sean, Kieran, Neil, Kevin and Jim, grand nephews, grand nieces, her very special friend Catherine, a large circle of friends including those in The Irish Catholic Nurses Guild, relatives and neighbours.

She was laid to rest in Our Lady of Lourdes Church on Saturday August 19th and the church was a rainbow of colour to reflect Eileen’s love of fashion and her zest for life.

The many tributes posted on social media displayed the high regard and also the affection in which Eileen was held.

"Eileen was an inspiration to so many. Kind, witty, clever, mischievous, stylish and warm, she lit up so many lives. I was fortunate to call her a friend and she made such a difference with her daily messages. She was a one off and we won’t see her like again”, said one tribute.

"Eileen was such a beautiful colourful soul,” said another. “She embodied life to its fullest, sharing all her wisdom, her love of life and most especially her time”.