Tributes after death of Meath poet’s nephew Joe Ledwidge

Nephew of poet Francis Ledwidge was 93; a proud Meath man

Joe Ledwidge nephew of poet Francis Ledwidge who died recently pictured here at the 104th anniversary commemorations for the Slane poet in 2021. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Tributes have been paid following the death of Joe Ledwidge, nephew of the poet Francis Ledwidge.

Mr Ledwidge, who was 93 and lived at Fennor, Slane died on Saturday at Silverstream Nursing Home, Duleek. He was predeceased by his wife Phyllis and is survived by his nephews Frank and Michael Ledwidge (UK), cousins Nuala O’Reilly (Laytown) and Eithne Gogarty (UK), reletives, friends and neighbours.

His remains will repose at St Joseph’s Chapel of Rest, Old Johnstown, Navan on Tuesday from 3.30pm to 5.30pm. The cortege will pass Joe’s residence and arrive at St Patrick’s Church, Slane at 6.30pm. The funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards at the Hill of Slane.

Joe was a great supporter for many years of the Ledwidge Museum Committee’s annual commemoration of the poet. He and his wife Phyllis provided the musical entertainment when the committee organised concerts in the Conyngham Arms Hotel to mark the anniversary of the death of the poet.

At a State commemoration to mark the centenary of Francis Ledwidge’s death held at the museum – Francis Lewidge’s old home – in June 2017, Joe Ledwidge said that he regarded Francis as “a lost uncle” and the lost brother of his father, also called Joe.

“My father was in a terrible way about it (Francis’s death)”. Minister Helen McEntee represented the Government at the ceremony described Ledwidge as “a poet, a patriot and, first and foremost, a proud Meath man”.

Terry Wogan, Chairperson of the Francis Ledwidge Museum Committee said that Joe Ledwidge was an absolute gentleman who lived a wonderful life and we fondly recall many great times that we as a committee shared in his company.