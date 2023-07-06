Treat in store for Drogheda as new Summer Fete to take place at St Peter’s Church of Ireland

Four local charities will benefit.

From bad luck sometimes can come good fortune, and with that in mind, a new and exciting charity event will take place this month at St Peter’s Church of Ireland.

“It was with regret that we had to cancel our Lenten Lunches held in St Peter’s Close due to the onset of COVID and the restrictive spacing issues,” explains Hazel Spearman. “These lunches had been a great success, with substantial support across the entire Drogheda Community and were raising €20,000 plus per annum for local charity”. Unfortunately like many many charitable causes, the Lunches. and their benefactors, have suffered due to the pandemic.

"So, in place of The Lenten Lunches, we have decided to establish an Annual Open Air Charity Fair with all proceeds going to local charities,” she says. “The venue will be the Close of St, Peter’s Church of Ireland at the top of Peter Street. This year it will be held on Saturday 15th July from 12 noon to 3pm”. The charities elected are: Drogheda Homeless Aid Drogheda Women’s and Children’s Refuge Centre Boyne River Rescue All are welcome and entrance is free.

Stalls include, Cakes, Plants and Vegetables, BBQ, White Elephant, Crafts, Music and Teas plus other attractions. Come and join the fun and support these deserving Charities.