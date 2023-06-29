Traffic solutions sought as Obelisk Bridge in Louth set to close for ten months

Main commuter link near Drogheda will close from August 1 until May 21 next year

The Obelisk bridge has received funding of €1m for improvement works, but it will be closed for 10 months from August 1st.

Cllrs James Byrne and Wayne Harding are working together to seek solutions to traffic chaos which will result from the Obelisk Bridge closure.

Motorists, cyclists and pedestrians will be without the use of the Obelisk Bridge for almost a year, with diversions in place from early August until the end of May next year.

Traffic will have to traverse the town to travel from north to south or use a back route, or pay a toll.

The cost of the toll is increasing on July 1.

Solutions are still uncertain as to how traffic chaos can be avoided.

The L-2321-0, more commonly known as the Obelisk Bridge Road, will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian /cycle traffic from August 1 until May 31, 2024, in to carry out major refurbishment works.

The extent of the road closure will be the length of the bridge.

It is anticipated that the road closure will be for a duration of not more than 10 months.

Local councillor James Byrne says road users and walkers alike should make their concerns known to the authorities.

“I have been working closely with Cllr Wayne Harding of Meath County Council on this issue as it will affect motorists on both sides of the county boundary. I have made it clear to Louth County Council the severe impact this will have on those who use the route and the need to ensure that alternative routes can cater for the large volumes of traffic impacted by the closure,” said Cllr Byrne.

"Unfortunately, the remedial work to safeguard the bridge is unavoidable but I would encourage as many people as possibly to have their say”.

Cllr Wayne Harding has said that the closure will cause enormous inconvenience to road users in this electoral area as it is a bridge used to connect to a large area of south Drogheda.

"I want to thank Cllr Byrne for his cooperation in raising a number of mitigating factors with Louth County Council who are the lead authority on a project that must go ahead due the condition of the bridge”.

Fine Gael TD for Louth and East Meath Fergus O'Dowd has been in communication with Minister for Transport suggesting the toll on the M1 interchange at Donore Road be removed to alleviate the traffic congestion that is expected due to the closure.

Last February, the Department of Transport approved funding of €1m for improvement works to the bridge, which dates back to 1868.

To prolong the design life of the bridge and ensure the serviceability of the structure as part of the local road’s infrastructure within County Louth, the following rehabilitation works are proposed to the bridge:

Replacement of existing reinforced concrete deck slab

Installation of waterproofing system to reinforced concrete deck

Grit blasting and installation of a protective paint system for all elements

Strengthening/replacement of elements with significant cross-section loss

Replacement of rivet missing connections.

Repointing of abutment pillars and re-installation of copping slabs

Reconstruction of approach and departure walls to the south of the bridge

Installation of new road surface course and lining on both sides of the structure

Protective painting of all metallic structural elements of Obelisk Bridge Drogheda.

Any person who wishes to object to any of the closures should lodge an objection in writing to Mr. Willie Walsh, Acting Director of Services, Placemaking and Physical Development, Louth County Council not later than 5pm Friday, July 7.