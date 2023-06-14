Time stands still as Drogheda's Martin ‘Guzzle’ Garry parties for his 60th

At the party in the Fairgreen Bar were Mick Kinsella, Brendan McEntee, Noel and James Carr, Martin Garry, Kieran Quigley, Mark Cummins and Harry Healy.

One of Drogheda’s original ‘men about town’ showed he still had the moves as he celebrated his 60th birthday recently.

The eternally youthful Martin ‘Guzzle’ Garry – fresh from strutting his stuff in St Anne’s Park to Lionel Ritchie threw some more shapes in The Fairgreen Bar, where he was surrounded by family and friends, and no doubt some gate-crashers too!

Guzzle formerly from Ballsgrove, was for many years the Production Manager with the Drogheda Independent, and although the pension book may be in sight, Mr Garry still knows how to have a good time (and blast out a song or two).

At the party in the Fairgreen Bar were Mick Kinsella, Brendan McEntee, Noel and James Carr, Martin Garry, Kieran Quigley, Mark Cummins and Harry Healy.

“Most of the people I know turning 60 this year are not having a party, but I decided to go ahead with one. Life is short, so I saw it as a reunion of some of my friends who you might only see once a year,” says Martin. “Joining me on the night were my daughters Rachel and Aoibheann, brother Declan, his wife Caroline, nephew Thomas and cousins Daniel and David. My uncle Teddy McConnon was there with his daughter Linda”.

The Fairgreen Bar is close to his new workplace and Martin knows all the staff & regulars

".It was an ideal venue while Jimbo provided the entertainment and did a great job, and my daughter Aoibheann sang a song,” adds Guzzle. “My friends & family seemed to enjoy it & nobody left when I sang a couple of songs!”