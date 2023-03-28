Time for Louth County Council to bring a piece of history home as clock returns to Drogheda

Louth County Council is set to bring a piece of local history back home, with the purchase of an Albert clock originally manufactured in Drogheda more than 125 years ago.

The mahogany cased longcase clock, which features the name of the makers ‘B. Albert & Co Drogheda’ on the dial is believed to have been largely constructed in Drogheda sometime in the late 1800s.

The clock is a weight driven piece, which will run for eight days on a full wind, and strikes each hour with a sonorous ‘gong’.

It was owned by a family from Terenure, County Dublin where it spent several generations before being acquired by an antiques clock business in Dublin city.

The clock is believed to have been the work of a company founded by Reinhardt Albert from Bavaria, who emigrated to Drogheda in 1863 where he opened a jewellers, clock and watching business. His premises was located at 116 West Street, Drogheda.

He is thought to have passed away on September 13, 1893, and is said to be the first person to be buried at St Peter’s cemetery in Drogheda.

The clock has a specific local history as Albert & Co. were also, at one time, the official clock maker for the former Drogheda Corporation.

Having been brought to the attention of Louth County Council in recent weeks, the local authority is delighted to confirm that arrangements are being made to have the clock installed in the council chamber at Drogheda Borough Council.

Louth County Council Chief Executive Joan Martin welcomed the historic acquisition.

“This represents an important piece of local history for the town of Drogheda, and we very much look forward to bringing it back to the town to be installed at the council chamber,” said Ms Martin.