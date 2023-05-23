Three Louth beaches hold on to coveted Blue Flag status this year

Port Lurganbuoy Beach has also kept its coveted Blue Flag this year. Photo Alison Comyn

Three beaches in Co Louth have once again retained their Blue Flag status in this year’s judging.

Clogherhead, Port Lurganboy and Templetown beach retained their coveted blue flag status while Seapoint Beach in Termonfeckin was awarded a Green Cost Award.

Bettystown in Co Meath was awarded its first ever Green Flag, while Mornington retained the existing one.

Nationally, a total of 159 awards, an increase of two awards compared to 2022, were presented by the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Mr. Darragh O’Brien, TD, at an awards ceremony held on the Shoreline Hotel, overlooking Donabate's Balcarrick Blue Flag beach in Co. Dublin.