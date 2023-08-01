Three-day Boyne Valley Film Festival has packed programme

Boyne Valley International Film Festival from August 11th to 13th in Drogheda

After a hugely successful inaugural year, The Boyne Valley International Film Festival returns in 2023, and will continue to create an environment for filmmakers and audiences to connect, and celebrate film in the historical medieval town of Drogheda.

Featuring work from filmmakers including Mia Mullarkey, Hannah Mammalis, Derek Ugochukwu, Pollyanna McIntosh and Myles O’Reilly amongst many others, the Boyne Valley International Film Festival (BVIFF) returns this August from the 11th-13th.

After a hugely successful inaugural festival in 2022, co-directors, Collette Farrell and Frank W. Kelly are delighted to welcome both filmmakers and audiences to the stunning Boyne Valley to celebrate film, including a special focus on films and filmmakers in the region.

Creating an environment for filmmakers and audiences to connect in the historical medieval town of Drogheda, located in the heart of the Boyne Valley Region, BVIFF will feature an extended Festival over three days featuring screenings, events and a range of Awards to help support filmmakers.

The festival will feature exciting Shorts programmes including Made in the Boyne Valley, alongside showings of National and International Shorts, Animation and Family screenings, alongside industry panel discussions exploring filmmaking, hosted by LMFM’s Sinead Brassil and featuring some of Ireland’s best producers.

This year’s festival will also see several Best Of category Awards of €1,000 including: Made in the Boyne Valley, an award supported by the Clinch Family for the best short made in the region; Best Irish Narrative Short; Best International Narrative Short; Best Animated Short and Best Documentary Short.

Film fans can receive access to the entire weekend programme including film screenings, panel discussion, Q&A’s and workshops all for just €25 with the BVIFF 2023 Season Ticket. Limited availability, booking essential.

The BVIFF Filmmaker in Focus programme aims to highlight filmmakers who show skill and talent, as well as an understanding of storytelling and the visual language of cinema. These are filmmakers who have tenacity, an independent spirit and a desire to collaborate.

This year the festival’s Film makers in Focus are Clare Monnelly and Aaron Monaghan. They will have an entire programme of shorts devoted to them, that they either created or featured in. They will also take part in a post screening interview with LMFM’s Sinead Brassil, where they will discuss their career.

“We have been impressed by their work as actors, writers and directors over the years, both individually and together. Their talent, work ethic, and capacity to collaborate is impressive. Their ability to create quality work that further develops the field of short filmmaking is inspiring,” said BVIFF co-directors Frank W. Kelly and Collette Farrell.

“Also, as a couple, who are parents working in this industry, we hope to discuss how creative families navigate an artist's life, especially in the film industry.”

BVIFF 2023 is produced in partnership with LOVE Drogheda BIDS, funded by the Arts Council, and Meath and Louth County Councils, and supported by Boann Distillery, the dhotel, the Clinch Family, the Arc Cinema, and Anglo Printers.

For the full programme, more info and booking see www.droichead.com

info@droichead.com

https://www.droichead.com/show-detail/?id=873643009

https://www.facebook.com/boynevalleyinternationalfilmfestival/