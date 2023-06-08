This summer make sure to keep your butt off East Meath beaches

Cigarette butts removed by Bettystown Tidy Towns in only one clean-up. Bettystown Tidy Towns decided to use the Clean Coasts grant to purchase cigarette butt bins after feedback from their volunteers

With the height of the summer season upon us. Bettystown Tidy Towns is setting about tackling the issue of smoking related litter in the area and raising awareness of solutions.

Bettystown Tidy Towns availed of the Clean Coasts grants scheme for the installation of several cigarette bins in popular spots around the town, promoting the campaign through social media, and recorded a decrease in smoking related litter.

Ireland has amazing beaches and coastal landscapes, including 94 Blue Flag and 65 Green Coast Award sites, and everybody can play a key role in protecting them.

In Ireland, cigarette butts are the most common item found on Ireland’s beaches and they account to for almost 50% of all discarded waste in the country. For the past several years, cigarette butts have been the top litter item found on Irish beaches during the Big Beach Clean.

Cigarette butts and filters are often assumed to be biodegradable, but in fact, one cigarette butt might take over a decade to decompose.

Clean Coasts are highlighting the work of community groups to tackle smoking litter on their local beach, and hope to inspire other groups and communities to take action in their local community. Two such groups that worked to create awareness locally about smoking related litter are Bettystown Tidy Towns in Co. Meath, and Keep Our Beaches Clean in Louisburgh, Co. Mayo. These community groups took the time to raise awareness within their communities about the impact smoking related litter and why it should be disposed of correctly, with pilot projects that entailed the installation of cigarette bins and informational stickers in key spots in their local area.

“Bettystown Tidy Towns made the decision to use the Clean Coasts grant to purchase cigarette butt bins after feedback from our volunteers. We regularly litter pick around the village and cigarette butts are one of the most commonly reported litter item that we find,” explained Kirsty MacKenzie, a member of Bettystown Tidy Towns. “There are several streams running through Bettystown and we are very conscious of trying to stop litter of all kinds from reaching the sea.

“We decided to install cigarette butt bins at specific points around the village where our volunteers have reported significant issues with cigarette litter. We are pleased to say that we have seen a reduction in cigarette litter in the village since the installation of the bins and we will continue to promote their use.”

Clean Coasts released resources for people to learn more about the issue and create their own campaign. Moreover, they are inviting Clean Coasts groups and communities living in an area affected by the issue to get in touch if they would like to host a similar initiative on their local beach, by visiting their website at www.cleancoasts.org.