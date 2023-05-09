Termonfeckin Tennis Club on the up as ladies reach Leinster semis

Pictured left to right are Yuki Kelly, Joan Morris, Rowena Gilmartin and Mary O'Keeffe who are all playing in the Leinster League semi-finals at Termonfeckin Tennis Club.

Termonfeckin Tennis Club Beginner's Women have been busy of late, playing against Stackallen and seeing off Navan, and Carlingford and Moate to get to the semi-final of the Leinster Spring League.

Team captain Mary O'Keeffe is very proud of all that has been achieved so far with the team which includes herself, Rowena Gilmartin, Olivia Kierans, Sheelagh Mc Nally, Yuki Kelly, Anna Maria Cunningham, Joan Morris and Anita Healy.

The Termonfeckin Tennis Club is growing and is excited to be building its profile, welcoming all standard of members.

The club will shortly be undergoing major development with four new lawn tennis courts, two paddle courts, a new club house and ancillary services.

Termonfeckin Tennis Club is on the way up; they will shortly be launching their new website, check out their Instagram and Facebook page, and if you would like more information on membership you can get in touch with Mary on 087 9765193.

"Tennis is best at any level, it is an exhilarating sport which pushes you to the height of your own capabilities at your pace,” says Mary. “We welcome all levels and all ages, and our coach Hugh will be there to encourage you every step of the way”

Best of luck to the ladies who will be playing against Navan in the semi-finals of the Leinster League this Sunday..