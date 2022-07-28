Temporary closing of roads in Drogheda later this month

Works on the refurbishment of Dominic's Bridge continue and diversion and direction signs will be in place during the closure.

Due to road works in the vicinity, Louth County Council have announced the closure of a series of roads throughout Drogheda town in the coming weeks.

The junction of Father Connolly Way (L – 77008), Wellington Quay (L – 1677) and Dominic’s Street (L – 16771) will be closed on both Monday and Tuesday, August 22 and 23, from 6:30pm to 11:30pm.

Westbound Diversion: Diversion route via Haymarket Bridge to R132 to Bridge of Peace to West Street.

Eastbound Diversion: Above route in reverse.

Diversion and direction signs will be in place during the closure. Local access will be provided.

Any person who wishes to object to the closure of these roads should lodge an objection in writing to the undersigned not later than 12 noon on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.