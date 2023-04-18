Tears of joy as Mornington teen Cillian O’Connor conjures up magical Britain’s Got Talent performance

Cillian O'Connor with family and friends at his Britain's Got Talent viewing party in The Village Hotel. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Cillian O'Connor performs a magic trick for family and friends at his Britain's Got Talent viewing party in The Village Hotel. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Cillian O'Connor with parents Richie and Elaine and sister Casey at his Britain's Got Talent viewing party in The Village Hotel. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

There wasn’t a dry eye in the Village Hotel in Bettystown on Saturday night, as family and friends of young Mornington magician Cillian O’Connor (13) watched in awe as he wowed the judges on Britain’s Got Talent with his spectacular conjuring act.

The talented teen brought the entire audience to their feet with four definite ‘yeses’ from the judges, and autistic Ciilian’s touching story of using magic to do the talking for him had emotions running high, at home and in the studio. “While I was crying, I didn't notice anything that was going on in the audience. Apparently, I got a standing ovation but there was just so much water in my eyes, I couldn't see it,” Cillian told the Drogheda Independent.

“I went back to school this morning, and all my friends said the audition was amazing, and they were in tears too while watching it. I was announced in assembly by the principal of the (Drogheda Grammar) school Mr. Hugh Baker, and Miss Kenny let the whole class off homework!”

Cillian has been performing magic since he was 6, and told the audience and judges at the audition:

“I have learned that having autism is not a disability, it’s an ability. When I was younger, I was unable to interact with people.

“I felt a bit empty, incomplete. I felt invisible. After discovering magic my life changed. It was like a light switch coming on inside my head.

“I found a way to interact with people through my magic.”

Cillian’s parents Richie and Elaine are bursting with pride for their wonderful son.

“The judges were absolutely blown away, and I’m sure they thought this is just another kid doing magic, but Cillian actually speaks through his magic

“Most people do things on instinct, but he has to learn and that's why magic works for Cillian because he lets the magic do the talking for him.”

Elaine’s heart was in her mouth during the performance and was on hand at the very end to comfort her son, who was crying with happiness.

“For a child with sensory autism to get up in front of that crowd is an unbelievable achievement so my main concern was to be a Mammy there for my child,” she explains. “I’ve always said to him, if you don’t know what to say to someone, do a magic trick.”

This is a dream come true for Cillian, but they are remaining tight lipped about the rest of his BGT journey.

“How lucky was he to perform on that stage, in front of those judges, and anything else is a bonus,” says his dad Richie. “Because of his autism, it's water off a duck's back to him; it's just naturally supposed to happen”.

With Cillian definitely through to the next round, whatever happens in the coming weeks, he has already reached global stardom with 20 million hits and counting online!

“I had said to Cillian, if you have 10 million views, I'll buy you a PlayStation and I'll bring my daughter Casey to Euro Disney, not thinking he would get close to that,” says Elaine with a laugh. "There were so many happy tears at the Village Hotel, and we are so proud of Cillian no matter what happens.”