Jake (11) and Finn (15) Ronan from Tullyallen have co-written the Silver Hotrod series of books

Ray and his talened sons Fiinn (left) and Jake, with some of their books.

There aren’t many authors who can claim to have eight top selling books to their name, but that’s exactly what Tullyallen brothers Jake (11) and Finn (15) Ronan have under their joint belts.