Take to the stage as auditions for Drogheda Panto ‘Cinderella’ held

Dust off those dancing shoes, grab that singing voice & practise your acting voices, because auditions for this year’s Drogheda Pantomime Society production of Cinderella will be held in the Barbican, Drogheda on Sunday September 10th.

The auditions will take place at 2pm for children and 4pm for adults.

Children must be six years of age before September 1st 2023 to audition.

This year’s glittering production, as in previous years, is written and produced by Fiona O’Connell.

The Drogheda Pantomime Society are delighted to welcome Amy Reynolds as this year’s Choreographer for their next show.

“Amy has been a part of our society from a young age, dancing in a variety of our Productions and we are thrilled to have her on board to guide our Junior, Mid & Senior Chorus dancers this year,” says Fiona.

Amy has an enormous amount of experience under her belt when it comes to performing.

She went to Inchicore College of Further Education, here she completed level 5 & 6 in Dance/ Advanced Dance as well as a diploma in Dance Education in Modern Dance with ISTD.

Amy is also a recognised Dance Teacher under the Irish Board of Dance Performance in Modern Dance and Acrobatic Arts.

“With all this experience behind Amy and the various work she has done in the town so far both in Dance Schools and with Early Start Students in St.John’s school in the town we know she will do an amazing job as choreographer,” adds Fiona. "All children are welcome in the door of the Drogheda Pantomime Society, whether they have danced before or never danced and want to Dance, they are all welcome to auditions.”