Take the bus to Dublin Airport as full car parks hinder passengers

Louth passengers are being encouraged to take the bus to Dublin Airport as all car parks are full. Photo Bus Eireann.

According to DAA, 425,000 passengers will pass through Dublin Airport this weekend, with all on-site parking already sold out.

Expressway, Ireland’s largest commercial inter-regional coach service, is encouraging Louth holidaymakers to ditch their cars and to take the coach to Dublin Airport, ahead of one of the busiest weekends of the year for holidaymakers.

DAA is advising airline passengers to avail of public transport when travelling to Dublin Airport, to avoid disappointment and delays.

Expressway has reiterated DAA’s message and is encouraging Dublin-airport bound passengers in Louth to avail of the coach service’s Route 100x this weekend.

“The June bank holiday weekend is an opportunity for holidaymakers across Ireland to enjoy some rest and relaxation without having to worry about the stress of airport car parking. By choosing the coach when travelling to Dublin Airport this weekend, Louth passengers can start their holiday early knowing that they will get to the airport in comfort and on time,” Andrew Yeats, Head of Expressway said.

“Expressway has thousands of seats available across the weekend from County Louth, with fares a fraction of car-parking costs. We encourage passengers to secure their seats now by visiting expressway.ie. Passengers who have booked in advance will be guaranteed priority boarding, a seat on their selected service, and peace of mind knowing that all they have to do is pack their suitcase and grab their passport to get their holiday started. The Real Time function on the Expressway website allows you to see exactly where your coach is.”

Expressway services from Louth to Dublin Airport

· Route 100x from Louth to Dublin Airport serving Dundalk, Drogheda and Dublin City – fares from €16.60 return for an adult and €8.80 return with a Student or Young Adult Leap Card

For more information about Expressway services and to book your seat now visit https://www.expressway.ie/