Take a walk on the Meath side with tour of medieval Drogheda

Presented by Community Historian Brendan Matthews, his latest heritage Walk and Talk tour will take place on Wednesday, July 19, beginning at St. Mary`s Chapel in James Street at 7.30pm.

Brendan will tell the tale of the Medieval independent town of Drogheda on the Meath side of the Boyne River, which acted as a separate town from that of Drogheda in Louth from the later 12th century until the year 1412.

Brendan will lead the Walk n Talk along the line of the old Medieval Town Walls, walking up Scarlet Lane (Corry`s Hill), to Old Corn-Market Hill, through Duleek Street to the site of the former Duleek Gate.

The Walk n Talk will then pass down Sarah`s Lane to Mount St. Oliver and finally down the Watery-Hill steps to the area of the former Medieval Hospital of Saint John at the bottom of the Donore Road, where the tour will finish and there is no charge for this event, but donations to assist the continuing tours would be gratefully received.